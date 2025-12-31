Warley’s 22 points and 14 rebounds help No. 7 Gonzaga beat San Diego 99-93

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Warley had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Gonzaga held off a late…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Warley had 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Gonzaga held off a late charge to beat San Diego 99-93 on Tuesday night for its 20th straight win against the Toreros.

Gonzaga (14-1, 2-0 WCC) was making its final trip to San Diego as a member of the West Coast Conference. However, the Bulldogs will still make annual trips to face San Diego State after the schools begin play in the new-look Pac-12 starting next season.

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 18 points while Mario Saint-Supery and Braden Huff had 14 apiece for Gonzaga, which won its seventh straight game since its only defeat, a 101-61 loss to then-No. 7 Michigan in the championship game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, was limited by foul trouble and had 11 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. He picked up three fouls in the first half, including a technical in the final minute, and sat for the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second. Shortly after subbing back in, he committed his fourth foul and headed back to the bench.

Ty-Laur Johnson scored 21 points for San Diego (6-8, 1-1), while Juanse Gorosito had 16, Darrae Goodwin 15, Adrian McIntyre 12 and Toneari Lane 10.

Gonzaga led 60-50 when Johnson was whistled for a technical foul. Saint-Supery made both free throws to start a 13-2 run that he capped with a 3-pointer for a 73-52 lead with 9:48 to go.

The Zags were up 83-62 with 7:21 left before the Toreros got it down to 88-80 on a layup by Goodwin with 3:10 to play. Gonzaga pushed it to 96-80 with a 3 by Saint-Supery and a three-point play and a layup by Warley before the Toreros got it to 98-93 with 11.2 seconds left.

Up next

Gonzaga hosts Seattle on Jan. 7

San Diego visits San Francisco on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.