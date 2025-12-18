Wallace leads Illinois against Jackson State after 28-point game

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-7) at Illinois Fighting Illini (10-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Jackson State after Berry Wallace scored 28 points in Illinois’ 81-69 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Fighting Illini are 8-0 on their home court. Illinois scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 0-4 in road games. Jackson State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Illinois’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Webber averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Wallace is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is averaging 12 points for the Lady Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.