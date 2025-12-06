Walker’s 18 lead N.C. A&T over North Carolina Central 69-54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker scored 18 points as North Carolina A&T beat North Carolina Central 69-54 on Saturday.…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker scored 18 points as North Carolina A&T beat North Carolina Central 69-54 on Saturday.

Walker had 14 rebounds for the Aggies (4-3). Trent Middleton added 14 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Lureon Walker shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles (3-8) were led in scoring by Dionte Johnson, who finished with 12 points and seven steals. North Carolina Central also got 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Khouri Carvey. Gage Lattimore had nine points and two steals.

N.C. A&T used an 8-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 52-46 with 8:21 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Middleton scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

