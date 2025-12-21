Walker’s 18 lead Illinois State over Indiana State 85-65

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker had 18 points in Illinois State’s 85-65 win over Indiana State on Sunday. Walker…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker had 18 points in Illinois State’s 85-65 win over Indiana State on Sunday.

Walker added five rebounds for the Redbirds (10-3, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty Pence scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Johnny Kinziger finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ian Scott finished with 20 points for the Sycamores (7-6, 0-2). Indiana State also got 11 points and four assists from Xavier Hall. Camp Wagner also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Illinois State took the lead for good with 13:00 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-25 at halftime, with Walker racking up 11 points. Illinois State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 23 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

