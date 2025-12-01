Walker leads N.C. A&T against Charlotte after 22-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Charlotte after Lewis Walker scored 22 points in N.C. A&T’s 90-74 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The 49ers are 3-1 on their home court. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Anton Bonke averaging 3.8.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Walker averaging 4.2.

Charlotte averages 71.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 79.8 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Major Freeman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Ben Bradford is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.3 points.

Walker is averaging 20.6 points and six rebounds for the Aggies. Lureon Walker is averaging 23 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

