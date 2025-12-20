Wake Forest hosts No. 13 Vanderbilt following Miles’ 22-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt visits Wake Forest after Duke Miles scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-70 overtime win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-1 at home. Wake Forest ranks ninth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Nate Calmese averaging 5.3.

The Commodores are 2-0 in road games. Vanderbilt averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Wake Forest averages 85.3 points, 12.7 more per game than the 72.6 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt scores 21.4 more points per game (93.7) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Frankie Collins is averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. Miles is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 92.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.