Wake Forest hosts Miles and No. 13 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Vanderbilt takes on Wake Forest after Duke Miles scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-70 overtime victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-1 at home. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Nate Calmese averaging 5.3.

The Commodores are 2-0 in road games. Vanderbilt is second in the SEC with 19.2 assists per game led by Frankie Collins averaging 4.7.

Wake Forest averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Myles Colvin is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 14.4 points. Miles is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 92.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

