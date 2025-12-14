Wake Forest hosts Mann and Queens

Queens Royals (5-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Queens Royals (5-5) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -16.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Wake Forest after Nasir Mann scored 23 points in Queens’ 102-78 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Demon Deacons are 5-1 in home games. Wake Forest averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Queens is seventh in the ASUN with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Mann averaging 5.9.

Wake Forest is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is shooting 51.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Demon Deacons. Mekhi Mason is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Mann is averaging 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

