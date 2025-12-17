Wake Forest hosts Longwood after Colvin’s 33-point game

Longwood Lancers (6-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

Longwood Lancers (6-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -26.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Longwood after Myles Colvin scored 33 points in Wake Forest’s 111-73 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-1 in home games. Wake Forest scores 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 1-3 away from home. Longwood is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wake Forest’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jacoi Hutchinson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 64.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.