Wake Forest hosts Blasigh and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 1-0 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Wake Forest after Vittoria Blasigh scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 87-61 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-2 in home games. Wake Forest leads the ACC in team defense, giving up 54.0 points while holding opponents to 32.7% shooting.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Ra Shaya Kyle averaging 10.5.

Wake Forest scores 67.7 points, 5.8 more per game than the 61.9 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 32.7% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Hurricanes match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Shaya Kyle is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

