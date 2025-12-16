Wake Forest faces Longwood after Colvin’s 33-point outing

Longwood Lancers (6-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest…

Longwood Lancers (6-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Longwood after Myles Colvin scored 33 points in Wake Forest’s 111-73 win over the Queens Royals.

The Demon Deacons are 6-1 in home games. Wake Forest is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers have gone 1-3 away from home. Longwood has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Colvin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.