Wainwright’s 22 points lead Pacific over NAIA-member Simpson 104-50

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 10:01 PM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — TJ Wainwright’s 22 points helped Pacific rout NAIA-member Simpson 104-50 on Saturday.

Wainwright went 8 of 14 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (8-3). Isaac Jack scored 20 points while finishing 10 of 10 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Elias Ralph went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Timothy Parker led the Red Hawks in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Nian Allen added 12 points and two steals for Simpson. Aidan Rolfs also put up nine points.

The score was 55-23 at halftime, with Jack racking up 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

