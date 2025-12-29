Wagner’s 17 lead Indiana State over Belmont 81-80 in OT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner led Indiana State with 17 points and Ian Scott scored the game-winning free…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Camp Wagner led Indiana State with 17 points and Ian Scott scored the game-winning free throw with five seconds remaining in the overtime as the Sycamores knocked off Belmont 81-80 for their first Missouri Valley Conference win on Monday.

Wagner went 5 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2 MVC). Scott scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Sterling Young went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bruins (12-2, 2-1) were led in scoring by Tyler Lundblade, who finished with 26 points. Belmont also got 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and five blocks from Drew Scharnowski. Brigham Rogers finished with 12 points.

Wagner scored 12 points in the first half and Indiana State went into halftime trailing 41-36. Derek Vorst led Indiana State with 10 points in the second half as their team outscored Belmont by five points over the final half.

