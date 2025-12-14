Wagner puts up 18 in Indiana State’s 70-68 win against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 18 points as Indiana State beat Milwaukee 70-68 on Sunday. Wagner also contributed nine…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Camp Wagner scored 18 points as Indiana State beat Milwaukee 70-68 on Sunday.

Wagner also contributed nine rebounds for the Sycamores (7-4). Derek Vorst scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field. Jo Van Buggenhout went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers (4-6) were led in scoring by Danilo Jovanovich, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Faizon Fields added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Milwaukee. Stevie Elam finished with 13 points.

