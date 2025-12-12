Wagner faces Rider on 4-game road slide

Wagner Seahawks (2-6) at Rider Broncs (2-6) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner travels to Rider…

Wagner Seahawks (2-6) at Rider Broncs (2-6)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner travels to Rider looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Broncs are 1-1 on their home court. Rider has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Wagner ranks seventh in the NEC with 11.0 assists per game led by Keana Foz averaging 2.4.

Rider scores 56.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 67.0 Wagner allows. Wagner’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (39.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 33.3%.

Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Foz is averaging 8.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

