Wagner faces Columbia, looks to stop road slide

Wagner Seahawks (2-5) at Columbia Lions (5-4)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Seahawks take on Columbia.

The Lions have gone 1-2 in home games. Columbia scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Seahawks are 0-3 on the road. Wagner is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Columbia’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 57.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 69.6 Columbia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions. Mia Broom is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Seahawks. Keana Foz is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

