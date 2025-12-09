Waddles scores 19 as Omaha knocks off Doane 79-70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles scored 19 points as Omaha beat Doane 79-70 on Tuesday. Waddles shot 7 for…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles scored 19 points as Omaha beat Doane 79-70 on Tuesday.

Waddles shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (5-7). Ja’Sean Glover scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and five assists. Valentino Simon and Christian Richardson added 10 points each.

Jack Wilson led the way for the Tigers with 22 points. Justus Gardiner added 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for Doane. Trevon Beckman also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

