Waddles leads Omaha against Oregon after 25-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (7-7) at Oregon Ducks (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -19.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces Oregon after Lance Waddles scored 25 points in Omaha’s 85-82 overtime win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Ducks are 6-1 in home games. Oregon is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Stewart averaging 2.6.

The Mavericks are 2-4 on the road. Omaha is eighth in the Summit League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Scholl averaging 1.6.

Oregon is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.4% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.8 points and five assists for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Waddles is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

