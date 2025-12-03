Waddles leads Omaha against Northern Colorado after 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (7-1) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-1) at Omaha Mavericks (3-6)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Northern Colorado after Lance Waddles scored 21 points in Omaha’s 84-62 win over the Mid-America Christian Evangels.

The Mavericks are 3-0 on their home court. Omaha gives up 82.6 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Bears are 3-0 on the road. Northern Colorado scores 88.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Omaha scores 78.1 points, 7.5 more per game than the 70.6 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 6.2 more points per game (88.8) than Omaha allows (82.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Waddles averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Tony Osburn is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points.

Quinn Denker is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 14.4 points.

