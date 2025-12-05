VMI secures 89-36 victory against Christendom

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — TJ Johnson scored 22 points as VMI beat Christendom 89-36 on Friday. Johnson also had 11…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — TJ Johnson scored 22 points as VMI beat Christendom 89-36 on Friday.

Johnson also had 11 rebounds for the Keydets (4-7). Walker Andrews scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Pazon had 13 points and shot 5 for 12. The Keydets stopped a six-game skid with the victory.

Bobby Vander Woude finished with 13 points for the Crusaders. Luke Ross added seven points for Christendom.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.