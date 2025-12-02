Virginia visits Texas following Pope’s 28-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (6-2) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Virginia after Jordan…

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Virginia after Jordan Pope scored 28 points in Texas’ 102-97 victory over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia is sixth in the ACC scoring 87.6 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Texas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Dailyn Swain is shooting 56.8% and averaging 16.5 points.

Jacari White averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

