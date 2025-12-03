Virginia visits Pope and Texas

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (6-2) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is…

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Virginia after Jordan Pope scored 28 points in Texas’ 102-97 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas is eighth in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Chendall Weaver averaging 4.9.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia ranks ninth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 4.0.

Texas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Dailyn Swain is shooting 56.8% and averaging 16.5 points.

Thijs De Ridder is averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.