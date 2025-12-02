Virginia visits No. 15 Vanderbilt after Blakes’ 27-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Vanderbilt hosts Virginia…

Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Vanderbilt hosts Virginia after Mikayla Blakes scored 27 points in Vanderbilt’s 84-71 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Commodores are 3-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is fifth in the SEC scoring 86.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 26.6 points per game.

Vanderbilt scores 86.9 points, 34.0 more per game than the 52.9 Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Justine Pissott is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Tabitha Amanze is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.