Virginia Tech puts home win streak on the line against Elon

Elon Phoenix (7-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Elon…

Elon Phoenix (7-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Elon looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Hokies have gone 7-0 at home. Virginia Tech is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix are 3-2 on the road. Elon is second in the CAA scoring 85.3 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Virginia Tech averages 83.2 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 78.4 Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hokies. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is scoring 21.5 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.