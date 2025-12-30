Virginia Tech plays No. 21 Virginia following Hansberry’s 20-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No.…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No. 21 Virginia after Amani Hansberry scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-81 overtime win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Hokies are 8-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 10-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 on the road. Virginia is fifth in the ACC allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Virginia Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Cavaliers match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hansberry is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacari White averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

