Virginia Tech plays Florida State after Baker’s 22-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (4-8, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (4-8, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Florida State after Carys Baker scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 73-55 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Seminoles are 3-5 in home games. Florida State averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hokies are 0-1 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Florida State makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Virginia Tech averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Florida State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Emma Risch is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Baker is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.