Virginia Tech hosts Radford after Williams’ 23-point showing

Radford Highlanders (8-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-3, 1-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Virginia Tech after Joi Williams scored 23 points in Radford’s 73-67 win over the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Hokies are 8-1 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 6.5.

The Highlanders are 1-4 in road games. Radford is fifth in the Big South with 13.1 assists per game led by Adelyn Traylor-Walker averaging 2.2.

Virginia Tech averages 75.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 62.4 Radford allows. Radford averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Virginia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilah Freelon is averaging 9.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

