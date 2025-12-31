Virginia Tech hosts No. 21 Virginia following De Ridder’s 27-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia visits Virginia Tech after Thijs De Ridder scored 27 points in Virginia’s 95-51 win over the American Eagles.

The Hokies have gone 8-0 at home. Virginia Tech averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 on the road. Virginia is fifth in the ACC scoring 87.2 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

Virginia Tech averages 83.1 points, 16.6 more per game than the 66.5 Virginia gives up. Virginia scores 14.6 more points per game (87.2) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (72.6).

The Hokies and Cavaliers match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hokies. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

De Ridder is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.