Virginia Tech hosts George Mason after Hansberry’s 22-point game

George Mason Patriots (9-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts George Mason after Amani Hansberry scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 86-83 overtime victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Hokies have gone 4-0 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The Patriots play their first true road game after going 9-0 to begin the season. George Mason averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Virginia Tech scores 83.0 points, 18.6 more per game than the 64.4 George Mason gives up. George Mason scores 7.2 more points per game (82.1) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hansberry is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kory Mincy is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 assists. Jahari Long is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists.

