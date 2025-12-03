Virginia Tech faces Florida after Daley’s 24-point outing

Florida Gators (8-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Florida…

Florida Gators (8-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Florida after Melannie Daley scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 78-67 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Hokies are 5-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Gators are 1-1 in road games. Florida averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 76.3 points, 19.4 more per game than the 56.9 Florida allows. Florida scores 22.8 more points per game (79.8) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Liv McGill is shooting 44.9% and averaging 26.3 points for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 15.8 points.

