Virginia Tech faces Elon, seeks 5th straight win

Elon Phoenix (7-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -14.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Elon.

The Hokies have gone 7-0 at home. Virginia Tech scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-2 in road games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 7.2.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Elon gives up. Elon scores 13.4 more points per game (85.3) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (71.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hokies. Neoklis Avdalas is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Cuthrell is averaging 21.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

