Virginia plays Dayton

Dayton Flyers (7-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (7-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Virginia square off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Cavaliers have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Virginia is fifth in the ACC scoring 87.6 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Flyers have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Dayton scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Virginia averages 87.6 points, 17.2 more per game than the 70.4 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Javon Bennett is averaging 16 points and 3.6 assists for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

