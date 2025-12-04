Virginia jumps out early, beats Texas 88-69

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chance Mallory scored 16 points, and Virginia jumped out early and cruised past Texas 88-69 on…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chance Mallory scored 16 points, and Virginia jumped out early and cruised past Texas 88-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Virginia had a double-digit lead from the 11-minute mark on and closed the first half on a 12-4 surge for a 46-27 advantage at the break. Johann Grunloh scored 12 and White made three 3s and scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Cavaliers, who shot 52% (16 of 31) and 50% (9 of 18) from long range before halftime.

Virginia (7-1) had its largest lead, 68-41, with 11:04 remaining.

Grunloh finished with 15 points for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder added 13 points and Malik Thomas scored 11.

Virginia entered averaging a program-record 28.6 3-point attempts per game. The Cavaliers shot 12 of 24 from long range against the Longhorns, with eight hitting at least one.

Dailyn Swain scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists to lead Texas (6-3). Jordan Pope chipped in with 10 points.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Up next

Virginia faces Dayton in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Texas hosts Southern on Monday.

