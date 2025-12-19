Virginia Cavaliers to host the Winthrop Eagles on Saturday

Winthrop Eagles (7-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (7-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Winthrop in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Cavaliers are 6-1 in home games. Virginia has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 1-5 in road games. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Virginia averages 78.3 points, 10.5 more per game than the 67.8 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabitha Amanze is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kymora Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Pierfax is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Ryiah Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

