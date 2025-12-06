Villanova Wildcats face the Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 148.5…

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Villanova is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Quakers have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 35.1 rebounds per game led by TJ Power averaging 7.9.

Villanova makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Pennsylvania averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Quakers. Power is averaging 15.6 points.

