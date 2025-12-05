Villanova squares off against Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Villanova square off in…

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Villanova square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Villanova averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Quakers have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Villanova makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Pennsylvania scores 15.0 more points per game (81.9) than Villanova allows (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 15.6 points.

