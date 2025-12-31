Villanova faces DePaul in conference matchup

DePaul Blue Demons (8-5, 0-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-5, 0-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: CJ Gunn and DePaul take on Duke Brennan and Villanova on Wednesday.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Villanova ranks fifth in the Big East with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brennan averaging 5.1.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 in conference matchups. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 16.2 assists per game led by Layden Blocker averaging 3.7.

Villanova scores 78.7 points, 9.7 more per game than the 69.0 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Blue Demons square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Gunn is averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Demons. Blocker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

