Villanova defeats DePaul 71-66

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins and Bryce Lindsay scored 19 points apiece in Villanova’s 71-66 win against DePaul on Wednesday.

Perkins had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2, 2-0 Big East Conference) and Lindsay shot 7 for 17 overall, 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Duke Brennan shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Blue Demons (8-6, 0-3) were led by CJ Gunn, who posted 15 points and seven rebounds. DePaul also got 13 points from Layden Blocker. RJ Smith had 11 points.

Lindsay scored 10 points in the first half and Villanova went into the break trailing 32-28. Villanova pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave the Wildcats a 69-60 lead with 1:45 remaining in the half. Perkins scored 11 second-half points.

