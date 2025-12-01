Villanova beats No. 25 West Virginia 81-59

Jasmine Bascoe had 24 points, Brynn McCurry scored a career-high 21 and Villanova handed No. 25 West Virginia a second…

Jasmine Bascoe had 24 points, Brynn McCurry scored a career-high 21 and Villanova handed No. 25 West Virginia a second straight loss with an 81-59 victory on Monday night.

Bascoe, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, made 10 of 24 shots with two 3-pointers in a fourth straight win for the Wildcats. She added six assists. McCurry, a 6-1 junior, sank 9 of 12 and snagged nine rebounds.

Kennedy Henry and reserve Brooke Bender both scored 11 for Villanova, which improved to 3-0 on the road.

Gia Cooke made all 10 of her free throws and scored 20 for the Mountaineers (6-2), who lost for the first time in five home games and were coming off an 83-81 loss to Ohio State in the championship game of the Baha Mar tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. Kierra Wheeler added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bascoe had 15 points by the end of the first quarter and McCurry scored eight to lead Villanova to a 28-17 lead. The pair combined to make 10 of 13 shots.

NO. 21 WASHINGTON 80, SAN JOSE STATE 54

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 29 points and Washington Huskies rolled to a victory over San Jose State on Monday night to remain unbeaten.

Sellers made 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Huskies (8-0). She made all six of her free throws and grabbed six rebounds.

Avery Howell scored 17 with six rebounds for Washington. She made 5 of 10 overall; 4 of 8 from distance. Reserve Brynn McGaughy scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.

Washington missed 10 of 15 first-quarter shots but managed to lead 14-10 thanks to 3-for-15 shooting by the Spartans, who closed with an 8-1 run. Seller made two free throws to put the Huskies up 13-2 in the first five minutes.

Sellers hit a 3-pointer after Devin Coppinger grabbed an offensive rebound to begin the second period, igniting a 9-0 run that stretched the lead to 23-10. Sellers had 17 points by halftime to help the Huskies take a 40-21 lead.

Gabriela Pato had 11 points to lead San Jose State (0-6), which fell to 0-5 on the road. Maya Anderson scored eight of her 10 points in a third quarter won by the Spartans 25-23.

