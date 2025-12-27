Villa and Washington State host Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (9-3) at Washington State Cougars (1-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (9-3) at Washington State Cougars (1-12)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Pepperdine after Eleonora Villa scored 21 points in Washington State’s 67-62 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Cougars are 0-5 on their home court. Washington State averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Waves are 3-2 on the road. Pepperdine is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Washington State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 71.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 74.5 Washington State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Villa is scoring 17.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Elli Guiney is averaging 13.8 points for the Waves. Shorna Preston is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Waves: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

