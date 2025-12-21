Vicentic scores 19 as New Mexico downs San Jose State 88-65 in Mountain West Conference opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Milos Vicentic scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead New Mexico past San…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Milos Vicentic scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead New Mexico past San Jose State 88-65 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Vicentic went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Lobos (10-2, 1-0). Jake Hall shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. JT Rock shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Lobos extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Spartans (5-7, 0-1) were led by Colby Garland, who recorded 27 points. San Jose State also got 12 points from Melvin Bell Jr. Pasha Goodarzi also recorded 11 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 13:15 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vicentic led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-28 at the break. New Mexico outscored San Jose State by 10 points over the final half, while Hall led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

