Vermont visits Oregon State following Yalden’s 22-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (5-4) at Oregon State Beavers (3-5)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Oregon State after Gus Yalden scored 22 points in Vermont’s 77-74 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Beavers have gone 3-1 at home. Oregon State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 2-1 away from home. Vermont scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Oregon State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont scores 7.5 more points per game (82.6) than Oregon State allows (75.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Josiah Lake is shooting 50.9% and averaging 11.8 points.

TJ Long is averaging 17.7 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

