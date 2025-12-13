Vermont takes on Sacred Heart, seeks 4th straight road win

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-6) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to…

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-6)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Catamounts play Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers have gone 1-2 at home. Sacred Heart is sixth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Catamounts are 3-2 on the road. Vermont ranks second in the America East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 6.2.

Sacred Heart’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amelia Wood is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Pioneers. Jordanna Schrecker is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers.

Priede is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

