Vermont hosts Iona after Yalden’s 29-point outing

Iona Gaels (8-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (8-5) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5;…

Iona Gaels (8-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (8-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Iona after Gus Yalden scored 29 points in Vermont’s 83-69 win over the Siena Saints.

The Catamounts are 4-1 in home games. Vermont ranks third in the America East with 14.2 assists per game led by Sean Blake averaging 4.3.

The Gaels are 3-1 in road games. Iona scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Vermont averages 78.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Iona gives up. Iona has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is averaging 14.5 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Anthony is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Gaels. Lamin Sabally is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.