Vermont hosts Anthony and Iona

Iona Gaels (8-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (8-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Vermont after CJ Anthony scored 20 points in Iona’s 91-64 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Catamounts are 4-1 in home games. Vermont is fifth in the America East in team defense, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Gaels are 3-1 on the road. Iona scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Vermont makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Iona has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Iona has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 17.1 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Harris averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

