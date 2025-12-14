Vermont faces Merrimack on home slide

Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (6-5) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5;…

Merrimack Warriors (6-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Vermont Catamounts (6-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont aims to break its three-game home skid with a win over Merrimack.

The Catamounts have gone 2-1 in home games. Vermont averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 2-4 away from home. Merrimack is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Vermont averages 78.7 points, 6.2 more per game than the 72.5 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Vermont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 16.5 points for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Todd Brogna is averaging six points for the Warriors. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 22.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

