Vermont Catamounts to host Bucknell Bison Friday

Bucknell Bison (3-5) at Vermont Catamounts (6-3)

Burlington, Vermont; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Bucknell in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 at home. Vermont ranks third in the America East in team defense, giving up 55.8 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Kunzwiler averaging 3.1.

Vermont averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.7 points. Nikola Priede is shooting 59.1% and averaging 16.0 points.

Reese Zemitis is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 13 points. Tuana Coskun is averaging 10.4 points.

