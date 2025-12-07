Verhulst scores 16, No. 9 Oklahoma women beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 90-37

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points and No. 9 Oklahoma took control early to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points and No. 9 Oklahoma took control early to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 90-37 on Sunday.

Freshman standout Aaliyah Chavez scored 14 points, and Sahara Williams and Raegan Beers each scored 13 for the Sooners (9-1), who won their eighth straight since losing their second game of the season to UCLA.

Chavez, who scored a season-high 33 points in a 103-98 overtime win over North Carolina State on Wednesday, started slowly against Maryland-Eastern Shore with three points on 1 of 6 shooting the first half. She finished 4 of 12 from 3-point range Sunday.

Six players players scored in double figures for Oklahoma, which made 29 of 65 shots (45%) and 24 of 34 free throws.

Ashanti Lynch scored nine points before fouling out, and Lainey Allen had eight points and seven rebounds for Maryland Eastern Shore (6-6) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hawks made just 10 of 56 shots (18%) and committed 28 turnovers.

Oklahoma led 45-18 at halftime, holding the Hawks to 4-of-26 shooting (15.4%) and forcing 15 turnovers. The Sooners extended the lead to 57-22 on a 3-point shot by Chavez early in the third quarter.

Up next

Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts La Salle on Sunday.

Oklahoma hosts Little Rock on Thursday.

