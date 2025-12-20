Vega leads Saint Peter’s against Niagara after 23-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-8, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-10, 0-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-8, 1-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-10, 0-1 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara after Jayshlynn Vega scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 61-49 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on their home court. Niagara is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Peacocks have gone 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is fourth in the MAAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 3.0.

Niagara is shooting 31.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 31.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.1 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The Purple Eagles and Peacocks meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 8.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.0%.

Rippey is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Peacocks. Vega is averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 rebound.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.