VCU visits JMU after McDaniel’s 22-point performance

VCU Rams (3-5, 0-1 A-10) at James Madison Dukes (7-3)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts VCU after Peyton McDaniel scored 22 points in JMU’s 83-66 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Dukes are 4-2 in home games. JMU averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. VCU is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

JMU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5%.

Katarina Knezevic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 17.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

